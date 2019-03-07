JPD asking for public’s help in robbery case

Help us identify the suspect in the video! On 09-21-18 at approximately 10:45pm, Officers responded to the Quick Trip located at 613 W. Nettleton Ave in reference to an armed robbery. The suspect was a black male dressed in all black with a blue bandana covering his face. The suspect entered the store pulling the gun from his right pocket and began yelling at the clerk not to move. The suspect went around the counter giving the clerk orders not to move. The suspect removed the money from the cash drawer while pointing the gun at the clerk’s head. The suspect left the store prior to officers arriving. Please contact Det. Brian Arnold with the Jonesboro Police Department 870-935-6710 or call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867) with any information about the suspect. Reference #18-8506