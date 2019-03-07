JPD asking for public’s help in robbery case

Jonesboro Police Department
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 7, 2019 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 5:59 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Authorities would like to know the identity of a person they believe was involved in an armed robbery last September.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, police are asking for help in finding the suspect in the Sept. 21 armed robbery at the Quick Trip in the 600-block of West Nettleton Avenue.

Help us identify the suspect in the video! On 09-21-18 at approximately 10:45pm, Officers responded to the Quick Trip located at 613 W. Nettleton Ave in reference to an armed robbery. The suspect was a black male dressed in all black with a blue bandana covering his face. The suspect entered the store pulling the gun from his right pocket and began yelling at the clerk not to move. The suspect went around the counter giving the clerk orders not to move. The suspect removed the money from the cash drawer while pointing the gun at the clerk’s head. The suspect left the store prior to officers arriving. Please contact Det. Brian Arnold with the Jonesboro Police Department 870-935-6710 or call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867) with any information about the suspect. Reference #18-8506

The suspect then left before police got to the scene.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-6710 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

