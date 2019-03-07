Lyon women’s basketball earns 8th straight NAIA National Championship berth

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
For the eighth straight season, the Lyon College women’s basketball team is headed to the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, which was announced by the national office. The Scots (24-7) earned the No. 5-seed in the Cramer Bracket and will open up the tournament on Wednesday, March 13, against No. 4-seed Vanguard (Calif.) in Billings, Mont., at 10:45 p.m. (CT). It will be the first meeting between Vanguard and Lyon in the history of the two programs.
The Scots enter the tournament after finishing third in the regular season in the American Midwest Conference and making their seventh conference tournament appearance. Lyon fell to AMC Tournament Runner-Up Columbia College, in the semifinals, but earned an at-large berth for the national tournament. Madison Riley led the Scots in scoring this season with 14.6 points per game, while Liz Henderson and Samantha French added 12.7 and 12.3 points per game, respectively.
Vanguard sports a record of 22-9 heading into the national tournament after falling in the second round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament to The Master's by a score of 64-56. Vanessa Murphy and Victoria Chea led the Lions in scoring this season with 17 and 14.2 points per game, respectively.
The final regular-season NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll of was released today as the Scots landed at No. 18, while Vanguard was picked at No. 13. The entire poll can be found HERE.
AMC regular-season and tournament champion received the overall No. 1-seed in the tournament. The Lady Lions will take on Dillard (La.) Blue Devils on Wed., March 13 at 11:15 AM (CT) in the Naismith Bracket.
Columbia also received an automatic bid to the championships and earned the No. 1-seed in the Duer Bracket. The Cougars will take on 8-seeded Clarke (Iowa) at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on Thurs., March 14.
The NAIA DI Women's Basketball National Championship returns to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark and will be held from March 13-19. This year's field consists of 13 automatic berths, 18 at-large selections and championship host Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches' Top 25 poll released today.
The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95.
