Lyon women’s basketball earns 8th straight NAIA National Championship berth

For the eighth straight season, the Lyon College women’s basketball team is headed to the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, which was announced by the national office. The Scots (24-7) earned the No. 5-seed in the Cramer Bracket and will open up the tournament on Wednesday, March 13, against No. 4-seed Vanguard (Calif.) in Billings, Mont., at 10:45 p.m. (CT). It will be the first meeting between Vanguard and Lyon in the history of the two programs.