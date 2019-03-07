Marion holds sendoff Wednesday for 5A state finalists

MARION, AR (KAIT) - We’re less than 24 hours from state finals weekend. Marion had a spirited sendoff on a very chilly Wednesday morning.
The Patriots take a 18 game winning streak to the 5A boys state title game. It’s their first finals appearance since 1993.
David Clark’s crew are 24 and 3 and ranked number 24 in the nation by MaxPreps.
Marion will face Hall Thursday at 4:00pm at the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. You can watch the 5A State Championship on AETN.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.