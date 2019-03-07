Melbourne Lady Bearkatz will end a long state finals drought on Saturday

MELBOURNE, AR (KAIT) - ICC isn’t the only state finalist in Izard County. The Melbourne girls are 29-4 and in the 2A title game.
It’s a young Lady Bearkatz squad with only 2 seniors and some future Division 1 talent. Eric Teague’s crew will end a long state finals drought Saturday in Hot Springs.
“Well it means a lot, our school, we haven’t been to the finals in 46 years,” Teague said. “For these kids to work for so long to get there just means everything to me and to them. These kids work so hard, they’re dedicated to defense first of all. Then after that, patience on offense.”
Melbourne will face Riverside Saturday at 7:00pm at Bank OZK Arena. The 2A Girls State Championship will be televised on AETN.
