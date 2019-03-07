New business hopes to close race gap

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Hoping to cut through the stigma surrounding barbershops and beauty salons, a Jonesboro business has created a united front.
It’s called “Studio U United We Style.”
Business owners Greg Couch and Deanna Turner had a vision of joining forces to do something bigger than themselves.
“You have your black salons and barbershops and you have your white salons,” said Turner.
And in 2019, Turner and Couch say that is the sad truth with most barbershops and beauty salons.
“We’ve come a long way, but, it’s still a lot we need to do and overcome, this is one of the gaps,” said Couch.
Seeing the need to close that gap, “Lavishe Salon and Spa” owner Deanna Turner and “Solid Foundation Cutz Stylez and Fun,” owner Greg Couch began to brainstorm.
“Just us sitting and talking, about what’s going on in the world and how it’s still so segregated and everyone is divided,” said Turner.
“Let’s just join forces and make it happen,” said Couch.
“The best way to make a difference, is to show people, is to make the change yourself,” said Turner.
That’s when the concept of ‘Studio U’ was developed.
“We’re building a family, we’re building a team, we want diversity and to show people that it doesn’t matter where we come from, the color of our skin, how we were raised, that we’re able to come together and work side-by-side,” said Turner.
They have people of all ethnicities working together under the same roof.
“Which is where the title comes from, united we style if we stand together, united we stand, united we style,” said Couch.
Greg and Deanna hope to not only be changing people’s physical appearances, but their mindset when it comes to diversity as well.
The grand opening for Studio U is April 19.
