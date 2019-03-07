Parents are working to raise awareness for daughter’s rare form of epilepsy

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A pair of Jonesboro parents are reaching out to their community for help.
Tony and Jennifer Holland have a daughter with a rare form of epilepsy, known as PCDH19 epilepsy.
For Sloan Holland, that means having several seizures back to back and being hospitalized multiple times a year.
It's something that developed before Sloan was even born, but she wasn't officially diagnosed until she was two years old.
“And we have never gotten a year since then seizure-free,” Jennifer said. “To our knowledge, she was the first to be diagnosed at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and there were 200 to 300 diagnosed in the world at the time.”
It means research into the rare form of epilepsy was hard to find.
So the Hollands are on a mission to raise money to fund more research into this disease and, more importantly, to spread awareness.
"People who know Sloan, who love Sloan, who love our family, they have always supported us and that is one thing we have never been lacking at work, our friends, our family," Jennifer said. "But the disease is so rare that no one in the community, if you haven't met Sloan Holland, you have probably never heard of PCDH19."
Their plan is to host a fun run at Jonesboro High School, complete with a performance by internet sensation Heather Land afterwards.
It will be on Saturday, April 6 at 9 a.m.
For more information on how you can get involved, visit their event page here.
