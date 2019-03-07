2 proposed bills could help AR DREAMers

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss two house bills Thursday that address undocumented immigrants who came here as children.
The Arkansas State Legislature's website states the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee will discuss House Bill 1552 at 10 a.m.
Meanwhile, the House Education Committee will discuss House Bill 1684.
House Bill 1552 would allow recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, to sit in the nursing exam.
This would also allow the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to license those individuals.
House Bill 1684 deals with in-state tuition and DACA recipients.
It states students living in Arkansas for at least 3 years and will graduate from a public or private high school inside the state should qualify for in-state tuition.
The institution they seek would have to be supported by the state for the rule to apply.
The bill also qualifies individuals who get their G.E.D. and live in the state for the same amount of time.
State Representative Dan M. Douglas, a Republican from Bentonville, is the primary sponsor for the nursing license bill and a cosponsor for the in-state tuition bill.
State Representative Megan Godfrey, a Democrat from Springdale, is the primary sponsor for the nursing license bill and a cosponsor for the in-state tuition bill.
