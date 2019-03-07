Rain overnight and Friday

The good news is that the cloud cover and southerly winds will keep us in the upper 40s/low 30s tonight. Temperatures won’t rise as much tomorrow due to the clouds but we will see a few 50s possible. Light rain continues tonight and throughout the day on Friday. Saturday morning, temperatures will rise quickly thanks to strong southerly winds. Rain in the morning will give way to some clearing. There’s no threat of severe weather with the round in the morning but strong to severe storms will be possible from noon to 4 PM across Region 8. We’ll have to watch for all modes of severe weather. Stay tuned for more updates and a better grasp of the storms as we get closer.