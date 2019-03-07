Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State men prepare for final homestand

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
Arkansas State basketball is preparing for a key final homestand. The Red Wolves host ULM Thursday and Louisiana on Saturday.
Thanks to a jumbled Sun Belt standing, A-State could finish anywhere between 6th and 11th after this weekend. That’s the difference between going straight to New Orleans, hosting a 1st round game, or missing the conference tournament altogether.
Hear from Mike Balado after Wednesday’s practice.
