Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State men prepare for final homestand

Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado after 3/6 practice
By Chris Hudgison | March 6, 2019 at 9:34 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 9:34 PM

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences

Arkansas State basketball is preparing for a key final homestand. The Red Wolves host ULM Thursday and Louisiana on Saturday.

Thanks to a jumbled Sun Belt standing, A-State could finish anywhere between 6th and 11th after this weekend. That’s the difference between going straight to New Orleans, hosting a 1st round game, or missing the conference tournament altogether.

Hear from Mike Balado after Wednesday’s practice.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.