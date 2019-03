Riverside alum Kollin Stone is off to a great start in his first season at Arkansas State. The junior pitcher has a 1.69 ERA and 4 saves (tied for 3rd in the NCAA). Kollin and his brother Gavin Stone pitched in the same game Tuesday as the Red Wolves beat UCA 9-6. Kollin recorded the save while Gavin tossed a scoreless 7th inning for the Bears.