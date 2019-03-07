Shots fired at Papa John’s on South Caraway

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Officers in Jonesboro responded to a shooting at Papa John’s on South Caraway on Wednesday night.
The desk sergeant confirmed that there were no injuries.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said it appears the situation was an attempted robbery.
“A black male wearing dark clothing attempted to rob Papa John’s located at 1300 South Caraway Road,” Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post. “A shot was fired inside the business striking the cash register. The suspect then left the business in an unknown direction.”
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details emerge.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.