ARDOT: Drivers could experience slight delays in travel

LAWRENCE/RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Drivers will soon need to use caution in parts of Lawrence and Randolph counties because of planned road work.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said work is about to start on U.S. Highway 62 on the Spring River Bridge near Imboden.
The project is considered routine maintenance, but will require the closure of alternating lanes 24 hours a day.
The area will also contain 9 ft. width restrictions and will begin on Monday, March 11.
The project will take about three weeks to complete.
Temporary traffic signals, barrels and barriers will be in place.
Representatives with ARDOT are asking drivers to exercise caution when traveling through the work zones.
More information can be found on IDrive Arkansas by clicking here or by going to ARDOT’s website.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.