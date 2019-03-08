Arkansas State women fall at ULM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s basketball lost to Louisiana-Monroe 65-53 Thursday evening at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
With the loss, A-State falls to 11-17 on the season and 6-11 in the league and has now secured itself of being the No. 9 seed going into next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament. ULM improved its record to 10-18 and 4-13 in the SBC.
A-State was led offensively by Peyton Martin with 11 points and six rebounds, while Jireh Washington also finished in double-figures with 10 points and four rebounds.
“Give credit to ULM because they basically did the same thing at our place earlier in the year where they get the ball to their best player and let her bury her head and get to the basket and we just did a poor job of stopping her tonight,” A-State head coach Brian Boyer said. “We went through a stretch where we executed some things really well, but shots just weren’t falling for us and I think that fed into their ability to come back.”
The Red Wolves led 44-39 early in the fourth quarter but the Warhawks used a 6-0 run to go up 50-48 with 5:54 to go. Payton Tennison answered with a jumper in the lane to tie the game, but ULM got five straight points from Arsula Clark, including a 3-point play to go up 55-50 and the Red Wolves could not recover from that point.
Arkansas State trailed by four at the end of the first quarter outscored the Warhawks 20-9 in the second period to take a 32-25 lead into the break. Lycia Peevy and Martin combined to score 14 points in the first half, but the Warhawks opened the second half on a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to 32-31.
A-State shot 36.5 percent from the field, while ULM knocked down 42.3 percent of its attempts. The Warhawks also went 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, while the Red Wolves were 4-of-13.
ULM was led by Clark, who finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds, while Amber Thompson added 16 points.
Arkansas State concludes the regular season Saturday afternoon at Louisiana Saturday afternoon. Tip-off from the Cajun Dome is set for 2 p.m.
