Brookland Elementary School student’s wish came true

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - Brookland Elementary School raised enough money to have one of their student’s wishes come true.
Seven-year-old Chloe began a battle with leukemia at a very early age.
She had to undergo chemo and had been in and out of the hospital for several years.
Her aunt Tina Davidson knew about Chloe’s wish being granted a year ago, but said Chloe was never well enough to have her wish fulfilled.
“That last chemo, where they come in and they say to you to get out that door because this is your last chemo, you don’t have to have it anymore,” said Davidson. “It’s overwhelming. But then when you get a wish granted that your family doesn’t have to worry about anything. Where you can have fun for a week and not worry about your troubles in the past and move on to your future, it’s overhwelming”
To get the fun started at Friday’s wish granting students played a game similar to Nickelodeon Slime.
They answered questions and then had the choice to slime a friend or get slimed themselves.
However, the real fun began after Chloe’s turn.
A large present was wheeled in and when Chloe unwrapped it Minnie Mouse popped out, letting her know she would be going to Walt Disney World.
Chloe said she is thrilled about the trip, but the thing she’s most excited about...
“I get to ride the tower of terror,” Chloe said.
The Make-A-Wish foundation allows children who are battling critical illnesses, like Chloe, the opportunity to have their wishes come true.
