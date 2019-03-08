Crashes reported during foggy morning

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We have several crashes reported in Jonesboro that could affect your morning commute.
Jonesboro Dispatch E-911 said 2 vehicles crashed near Annie Camp Junior High around 7:30 a.m.
There are no injuries, but the crash has blocked the intersection of West Nettleton Avenue & Broadmoor Road.
Dispatch also reported a crash around 7:25 a.m. involving 3 trucks on Highway 63 and Craighead County Road 120 in the Bono area.
Dispatch advised that crash blocked CR 120 Friday morning.
Crews are currently checking on injuries.
Around 7:05 a.m., a crash was reported on the 3500-block of Harrisburg Road near the Exxon gas station on Gladiola.
Dispatch confirmed there were no injuries in that crash.
Just before 7 a.m., Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch reported a truck in the ditch at Industrial & Krueger.
Police are responding to the scene to check on injuries.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said you’ll need to give yourself a little extra drive time early today, as dense fog and light rain move across Region 8.
