Efforts to help seniors avoid exploitation discussed at meeting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Senior citizens falling victim to fraud is happening more and more every year.
According to the FBI, consumers lost more than $8 million to solicitation scams in 2014.
Common ways of scamming or committing fraud are becoming more and more complex with improvements in technology.
Between 2012 and 2014, the Federal Trade Commission reported more than $42 million in losses from scams involving impersonating a family member.
This scam is commonly known as the “Grandparents Scam.”
UAMS hosted a seminar on Friday to give tips and tools on avoiding senior exploitation.
President of Bancorpsouth Joe Williams said the targeted fraud among seniors is higher than normal.
“This is an unusual time when it comes to fraud for seniors,” Williams said. “There’s more fraud than I’ve seen in my 40 years of banking.”
Williams sees it is taking place every day and said providing education on the matter is important.
“Keeping seniors informed is what makes this work,” Williams said. “Giving them the information that they not only can be protected but they can protect their friends and their family from the possible frauds that are taking place is a great place to share this information.”
Below are some tips to help avoid fraud:
- Don’t be fooled by the appearance of a counterfeit check
- Verify the receiver before mailing a check
- Never “pay to play”
- Report any suspected fraud to your bank immediately
Knowing how to spot a scammer can also prevent your identity from being stolen and keep your money in your pocket.
