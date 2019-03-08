Elementary principal puts on PJs to help boost reading scores

BEAUMONT, TX (CNN/Gray News) – An elementary school principal is taking a creative approach to get more students interested in reading.
Once a week, Belinda George puts on some cute pajamas and reads bedtime stories over Facebook Live to the kids at Homer Drive Elementary School.
She calls it "Tucked-in Tuesdays." Students get reading points for tuning in.
George started the bedtime readings in December in a bid to raise the school's low reading scores.
Less than half of the school’s third-graders and 60 percent of its fourth-graders passed the state-mandated reading test last year.
It's George’s first school year as principal and she hopes to turn those numbers around when students take the tests again in April and May.
