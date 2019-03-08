Happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Looking for something to do this weekend in Region 8?
Check out this list of happenings:
- Newport High School is hosting the Arkansas American Legion State Junior Olympics 3-Position Rifle Championship Saturday. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. at Newport High School.
- The Paragould VFW Post 2242 will be holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser in its meeting hall Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Food will include pancakes, bacon, eggs, and various drinks. VFW Post 2242 is located at 4273 Highway 49 N, Paragould.
- St. Bernards Health & Wellness will host an indoor triathlon Saturday. If you have ever wanted to do a tri and just didn't want to commit to a long distance training plan or goal, here is your chance to do a super sprint. The run starts at 8 a.m.
- There is something about weaving a basket that takes you back to a simpler time and place. With today's busy lifestyle, we often look for ways to get away from our stress. Basket weaving is a great way to relax and to make beautiful gifts and decorations for your home. The workshop starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. or until everyone has finished their basket at the Village Creek State Park. The fee is $30 and covers the cost of all materials. The Village Creek State Park is located at 201 CR 754, in Wynne.
- Crowley's Ridge State Park will host a Hunter Education Course, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The class will take place in the Group Lodging Area Dining Hall and is free of charge. Registration is required. Arkansas law states that anyone born on or after Jan 1st, 1969, must complete a hunter education course and carry a valid hunter education card to hunt in Arkansas. Youths under 16 may hunt without hunter education as long as they are under the direct supervision of an adult who is 21 years old.
- The Grubbs Volunteer Fire Department will host a Fish Fry and Auction Saturday, from Noon until 6 p.m. The event will have a live auction for cakes, pies, and other donated items starting at 5 p.m. at the old Grubbs high school cafeteria, 301 E. Barnwell Street, Newport.
- The Black River Technical College Foundation is hosting its annual Gala dinner and auction at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Pocahontas. Social Hour will begin at 5:30 and dinner will begin at 6:00 followed by silent, live auctions, and raffle. Tickets are $65 per person and all proceeds will go to the BRTC Foundation to benefit students. The Rolling Hills Country Club is located at 2365 Country Club Road, Pocahontas.
