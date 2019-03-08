The HUB: People are sleeping on the floor

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Those who work to help others are now asking for help.
Representatives with Helping Underserved Belong, or HUB, in Jonesboro have said they need the community’s support.
Volunteers with the organization work to help provide to those who find themselves in need.
The HUB’s working partners that move their success cases into apartments have run into a snag. . .they’re out of beds and dressers.
Representatives said they’ve had more success cases last month than they have furniture to accommodate them.
And the list is continuing to grow. They currently have three apartments where guests are sleeping on the floor.
If anyone is interested in donating to the HUB, you can call 870-333-5731.
Their business hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The HUB is located at 711 Union Street on the ground floor of the Christian Activities Center.
