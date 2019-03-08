Intersection to change from three-way stop to four-way stop

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A major intersection in downtown Jonesboro will soon see some changes, according to city officials.
Officials said in a Facebook post Friday that the intersection of East Monroe Avenue and Carson Street will change from a three-way stop to a four-way stop, effective March 12.
Right now, the southbound leg of the intersection does not stop, city officials noted in the post.
But, under the changes, vehicles going in all directions must stop when it becomes a four-way stop.
