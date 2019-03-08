Jonesboro City Finance Director relieved of duties, officials say

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The finance director for the city of Jonesboro has been terminated from his duties after his arrest Friday, according to Jonesboro city officials.
Trever Harvey was arrested on a warrant, charging him with second-degree sexual assault, Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell said in a media release late Friday.
In a statement, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said the charges against Harvey were serious.
“I understand that he is innocent until proven guilty. But because these are very serious felony charges, I see no alternative at this time,” Perrin said.
City Finance Manager Deanna Hornback will be serving as acting finance director until a permanent hire is made, city officials said, noting no further comment would be made on the issue due to it being an active police investigation.
Jonesboro police confirmed to Region 8 News that they made the arrest against Harvey but could not release much more information at this point.
Harvey had worked with the city since 2015 as a finance manager and accounting tech, city officials said earlier this year in announcing his appointment as finance director.
