Law enforcement officers come together to serve students

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Students at the Senath-Hornersville Elementary School in Missouri woke up to a special breakfast this morning.
Several law enforcement agencies came together to serve the kids as a part of ’National Breakfast Week.'
Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder believes police need to represent more than just a badge to children.
"In today's atmosphere a lot of times kids only see negative things about police officers, and we certainly love all the kids," said Holder.
Other departments volunteering their time included Senath Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The students had a full spread for breakfast including, toast, eggs, fruit, cereal, and of course oatmeal.
The departments said they will return for ‘National Lunch Week’, which is observed in October.
