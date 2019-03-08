LSU suspends basketball head coach Will Wade following Yahoo Sports report

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU announced basketball head coach Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely.
President and chancellor F. King Alexander and athletics director Joe Alleva released the following joint statement:
“Recent media reports regarding Coach Will Wade are without question concerning to all of us. As such, we and university officials have taken deliberate and purposeful steps to fairly assess and adequately address this situation. As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter. All of us at LSU share the obligation to protect the integrity of this institution, as such we have suspended Head Coach Will Wade indefinitely until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards. Assistant coach Tony Benford will assume the duties of interim head coach.”
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also released a statement following the suspension:
“I support the action of LSU in its suspension of head men’s basketball coach Will Wade. The information in recent news reports is very disturbing, if true. Considering the existing circumstances, LSU has taken appropriate action today while the investigation continues. The SEC serves in an advisory role with our institutions in NCAA compliance issues and the Conference Office will continue to assist LSU as it moves forward in this matter.”
The FBI recorded a conversation between Wade and “recruiting middleman” Christian Dawkins, according to report by Yahoo.com released Thursday.
The report stated on the call, Wade was frustrated with Dawkins because a recruit had yet to accept an “offer”:
“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”
Dawkins has been on several FBI wiretaps between the spring and summer of 2017.
