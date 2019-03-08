20 Lyon baseball sweeps Williams Baptist

In the bottom of the fourth, the Scots had runners on second and third with one out after a lead-off walk by Tristan Buschow, followed by a double by Zane Pritchard. Tanner Seibel stepped up to the plate next and drilled a double of his own to score the pair and cut the deficit to 6-3. Troy Strack followed with a single to put runners on the corners before Barnett hit another double to pull the Scots within one run at 6-5.