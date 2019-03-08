20 Lyon baseball sweeps Williams Baptist

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
After scoring a combined 24 runs and collecting 20 total hits between two games in a series-opening doubleheader on Thursday afternoon, the 20th-ranked Lyon College baseball team kept its offense hot and scored 16 runs on 18 hits as the Scots completed the series sweep of Williams Baptist with a 16-6 win on Friday afternoon. Lyon College improved its record to 19-4 overall and 7-2 in the American Midwest Conference, while WBU slipped to 8-13 (2-7 AMC).
The Scots got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning after Kylan Barnett and Alan West hit a double each in the inning and gave Lyon a 1-0 lead. Williams Baptist answered back with six-unanswered runs between the third and fourth innings before the Scots roared back with 15 total runs between the final four frames.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Scots had runners on second and third with one out after a lead-off walk by Tristan Buschow, followed by a double by Zane Pritchard. Tanner Seibel stepped up to the plate next and drilled a double of his own to score the pair and cut the deficit to 6-3. Troy Strack followed with a single to put runners on the corners before Barnett hit another double to pull the Scots within one run at 6-5.
Lyon rallied all the way back to tie the game at 6-6 with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning on an infield single by Ryan Clack. The Scots kept the bats hot and scored 10 total runs between the sixth and seventh inning to earn a 16-6 win.
Pritchard, Strack, Barnett and West all collected three hits in the game, while Pritchard led the way with four RBI.
Reese Chovanec picked up his first win of the season as he came on in relief and tossed three scoreless frames.
The Scots will return to action on Monday afternoon as they will host No. 6 Freed-Hardeman in an AMC doubleheader beginning at noon.
