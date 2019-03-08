Make-a-Wish grants girl’s wish to go sightseeing in New York City

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A young lady in Region 8 will be making a trip to the Big Apple.
On Thursday, students at MacArthur Junior High School helped grant Make-a-Wish recipient Jazzlyn’s wish.
She wanted to go sightseeing in New York.
The junior high joined with Jonesboro High School for the wish reveal.
The students had an entire program planned for her before telling her that her wish was granted.
We’re wishing Jazzlyn the happiest of trips to New York!
