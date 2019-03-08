Mayors gather at the White House to discuss funding for the Mississippi River flooding zone

HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (KAIT/GRAY) -Mayors from towns all along the Mississippi River are gathering in Washington this week to help their communities ahead of flood season.
Twenty mayors, including Helena’s mayor, met at the White House for their 7th Capitol meeting of Mississippi Cities and Town initiative.
Lawmakers and mayors talked about how to help cities along the river prepare for a potential disaster.
Mayors presented lawmakers with a jobs, investment, infrastructure, and Resilience Plan for the Mississippi Corridor.
Helena Mayor Kevin Smith’s main priority is the completion of local projects that could help mitigate flooding and address other issues along the river.
Smith is concerned about forecasts that call for a historically wet spring.
He said he wants leaders to remember infrastructure is one of their top priorities when it comes to serving American towns.
“We help ourselves, it’ll be with state and city money,” Mayor Smith said. “But we just can’t do it by ourselves. And they haven’t focused on that really so we’re here to try to get them to refocus on their priorities.”
The mayors called for a Resilience Revolving Loan Fund so that counties can allocate the money they need for things like droughts and wildfires.
