$1 million gift to Arkansas college is announced

Representatives with Lyon College have made public a $1 million gift from the John W. Edwards trust.
However, this is not the first time Edwards has made a huge impact on the college.
In 1983, he made a gift to construct the new dining hall addition.
At the time, this was the largest donation ever made to the college.
With this recent gift, Edward’s trust has broken his own record.
The trust was left to John Edwards brother, James. It was then joined by two other trusts that James set up to provide for his son, John Preston Edwards.
The provisions of the trusts state that, upon the passing of John Preston Edwards, John Edwards’s original $1 million trust would be gifted without restrictions to Lyon College.
This will allow them to use the funds for the college’s greatest needs.
College President Joey King said it means a lot to him and students to have a supporter like Edwards.
"Lyon College has been fortunate to benefit from the vision and leadership of thoughtful trustees throughout its history," King said. "Clearly John W. Edwards cared deeply for this college and this community. His philanthropy and stewardship are exemplary. The students, faculty, and staff are grateful for his legacy."
Edwards served as a trustee through the 1960s, which was a period of growth and expansion for the college.
The trust also stipulates that after John Preston Edwards's passing, funds from the trust will be used to establish the James R. Edwards Scholarship Fund.
The First Presbyterian Church of Batesville will serve as the administrator.
This new scholarship fund will help provide a full-time college education, with a preference given for students who choose to attend Lyon College.
A priority will also be given to students who share a connection to the Presbyterian faith or Arkansas heritage.
