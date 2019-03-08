Missouri representative lashes out after vote on amendment blocked

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - Missouri U.S. Representative Jason Smith is lashing out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for blocking a vote on an amendment he and another House member submitted.
Smith’s amendment is to a bill that Democrats say protects the integrity of elections.
Smith disagrees.
“I tried to offer an amendment to HR 1,” Rep. Smith (R-MO) said. “In fact, a process that would require an automatic process for registration of people that they would at least check that they were U.S. citizens. Unfortunately, Tuesday night, in the Rules Committee, Speaker Pelosi ruled it out of order so we didn’t even get a vote.”
Smith says HR 1 is not written for the people but to protect Democrat politicians.
