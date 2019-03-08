MO woman injured in fiery crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A fiery crash left a Southeast Missouri woman injured Thursday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nicole A. Smith, 33, of Dexter, MO, was driving a 2001 Suzuki Vitara east on Highway 114 in Stoddard County.
Around 9:40 p.m., Smith drove off the road and crashed into a utility pole at Route AH in Gray Ridge.
The vehicle caught fire and an ambulance took her to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.
The crash report states Smith was wearing a seat belt and her vehicle.
