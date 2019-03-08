New scam hits Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -A new scam has popped up in Clay County.
Sheriff Terry Miller called Region 8 News to warn the public about something that’s happening in the area.
A resident received a call from someone pretending to be with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, Miller said.
The person tried to get personal information over the phone, such as Medicare number, healthcare information, Social Security number and banking information.
Sheriff Miller wanted to warn residents this is not the proper procedure from a medical facility.
“Though one of our residents were called,” Sheriff Miller said. “The scammer didn’t get any information out of them. They knew better. I just want to let our residents know about the scam in case they get a call.”
Miller suggests people never give out personal information of any kind over the phone and if you receive one of these calls, contact your local law enforcement agency.
You can reach the Clay County Sheriff's Department at 870-598-2270.
