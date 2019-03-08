New visitor center draws in large crowd during dedication at Jacksonport State Park

JACKSON CO., AR (KAIT) - Designed with history in mind, a new facility in Jackson County is anticipating a lot of visitors in the near future.
Located at Jacksonport State Park, the modern 10,000-square-foot new visitor center was designed to tell the story of Jacksonport, what occurred during the 1800’s, and overlooks the White River.
The director of Arkansas State Parks, Grady Spann, said the visitor center tells an important story of Jacksonport.
“Being a river town, and all the history behind it,” Spann said. “It’s now a great place to visit for this area of the Delta and this area of East Arkansas.”
The facility includes exhibit spaces, offices, a park store, a resource library, a pavilion, and a multi-purpose room.
An architect at Polk Stanley Wilcox, Reese Rowland, said they looked at a lot of different historic elements for the building.
“So, it’s a very glass modern building, which is a little bit of a departure from a normal historic site," Rowland said. "However, when you get on the second level, you have a 360 degree view of this part of the country and the park, and it’s really beautiful.”
Superintendent at Jacksonport State Park Mark Ballard said the history is what makes the center special.
“This history here is valuable and so today we’re celebrating that, we’re celebrating this facility, we’re celebrating our history here and we’re looking forward to the public coming and using and operating out of this facility for years to come.”
Ballard said they put together a time capsule, which will include items from various photographs around Newport, newspaper articles, signatures from the dedication ceremony, and documents. The time capsule is expected to be opened in 100 years.
Ballard also said he is thankful for the architects, engineers, park staff and everyone involved in the success of the new center.
