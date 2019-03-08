Police: Woman found asleep, half-naked in home she broke into

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Police say homeowners found a woman half-naked and asleep, in their living room chair after they noticed their window was broken.
Deputies say 35-year-old Sarah Jo Stetka of Calico Rock, was found asleep in a home they say she broke into.
According to the press release, the homeowners came home and noticed a window had been broken.
Once they went inside, they say they found Stetka passed out in a chair in the living room wearing only a bra.
Investigators say the home was ransacked, with groceries from the cabinets and refrigerator placed in plastic bags to be carried out.
The backdoor was also barricaded, and the dogs were put out on the back porch.
Deputies say Stetka was confused, disoriented, and appeared to be under the influence of some substance.
Stetka is charged with felony residential burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. She is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on March 21.
