2 Rounds of Storms Possible Saturday

The fog and light rain continues this evening and overnight as our warm front stays to the south. Don’t be surprised or think the severe threat is not happening if you wake up in the morning and it’s still foggy and cool, the warm front just hasn’t moved through. We’ll see the warmer and more humid air move in tomorrow morning around the time of our first storms. From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., storms will move through and be capable of thunder and lightning or hail. The severe threat with these storms is low. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., another round of storms will develop if we see the sun and the air becomes unstable enough. These storms will be capable of producing hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. Have a way to get severe weather warnings on Saturday. After the storms move out, we get a few hours of really nice weather.