Saturday could bring severe storms, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There is another chance of severe weather this weekend, with a "medium risk," over much of Region 8.
The chance of severe weather is coming in from the west as a cold front moves through Region 8.
The area could face two chances of severe weather if the clouds break in time.
The first round will bring as rain, lightning, and the chance for hail from 6 a.m. - 11 a.m.
If the clouds break and instability rises, a second round could move through from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. with all modes of severe weather possible.
The City of Newport has opened their safe room Saturday based off the latest forecast.
Those with weekend plans should be weather aware, and be prepared to seek shelter should the storms turn severe.
Keep in mind, there is a difference between a warning and a watch.
