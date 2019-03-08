School counseling bill signed into law

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A bill that would seek to create a comprehensive school counseling law for districts throughout the state was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Senate Bill 199 was sponsored by Sen. Breanne Davis (R-Russellville) and Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R-Horatio).
According to the bill, the bill would repeal a nearly 30-year-old state law, the Public School Student Services Act, and create the new law.
School districts would have to create a comprehensive school counseling program that is reviewed annually and “systemically aligned to kindergarten through grade 12 within the public school district.”
Also, the new law creates foundation, management, delivery and accountability for services that are offered. Among the new goals is a focus for counselors working in schools.
“A school counselor shall spend at least ninety percent (90%) of his or her working time during student contact days providing direct and indirect services to students,” the new law noted.
Districts would have to post their school counseling plan on the district’s website.
The Arkansas Department of Education will begin monitoring districts on the system starting with the 2020-2021 school year; and failure to comply with the rules will be a violation of the Standards for Accreditation of Arkansas Public Schools and School Districts.
