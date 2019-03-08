St. Bernards hosts program to battle Parkinson’s Disease

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Boxing is involved for knocking out Parkinson’s Disease in Craighead County.
The Rock Steady Boxing Program at St. Bernards involves people with Parkinson’s to improve the quality of life by exercising and having positive social interaction.
In the United States, more than 1.5 million people are suffering from the disease.
Parkinson’s causes the deterioration of motor skills, balance and speech.
The boxing program is not only in Jonesboro. It is located throughout the U.S. in all 50 states.
A member of Jonesboro’s Rock Steady Program, Paula Hitt, said she can tell a difference from attending.
“I enjoy the ability to get in here and interact with others who are going through the same thing I am,” Hitt said. “I am getting the exercise, and seeing it make a difference.”
The program for Hitt has made a big impact in her life.
“Being a nurse for over 40 years I knew what that could mean for me in the changes in my life,” Hitt said. “That I could get to a point where I could not button my shirt, put on my own makeup. I worried about that. I’m a very independent person and my goal is to keep my independence.”
Hitt said the program gives her a chance to keep her life the way it is for a long time.
“Parkinson’s is a life-long issue for us,” Hitt said. “We want to be able to maintain what we have now, as best we can to be able to do more things for ourselves. This can make a difference. It has for me already.”
If you’d like more information about the program, go to www.stbernards.com.
