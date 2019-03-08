Steele, MO man sentenced to prison for gun possession by a felon

March 8, 2019

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Shane Myers, 26, of Steele, was arrested after the Steele Police Department and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on April 15, 2018. The warrant was in connection wit an ongoing investigation by the police department.

Officers say the found a gun and narcotics during the search.

Myers is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from having a gun.

On October 9, 2018, a federal Grand Jury was presented the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Sorrell and the ATF. An indictment was issued on Myers for one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded guilty on March 5, 2019 and was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.

