Walnut Ridge building will soon be torn down

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp called an emergency meeting with the city council on March 7.
Mayor Snapp said the city has been dealing with a building in poor shape at the corner of West Elm Street and Abbey Road and that the safety of citizens had now become a possible issue.
“It’s one building that has 5 or 6 different store fronts or units in it and three different owners,” Snapp said. “There are no partition walls that go all the way up to separate the building. And the building has been in disrepair. What we were able to do tonight is to bring the owners in with the support of the city council."
The council unanimously passed the resolution to bring someone in to tear down the building in question.
“The city is going to hire a contractor,” Snapp said. "Take the building down to the ground and pile it in a somewhat consistent pile. We’ll move the barricades back to protect it and eliminate the health risks of the building falling in on people. And we’ll be able to get the streets and the sidewalks back open.”
Snapp said this has been a growing issue.
“It’s been a problem at one end and the other end is getting worse now,” Snapp said. “It’s a compound problem. But our issue is to protect the residents of Walnut Ridge and that’s one of the busiest streets in the downtown area. We have businesses that have been suffering the last few days because of the big cement barricades we’ve put in to block the building off for safety factors.”
Snapp said it was the support received from the property owners that helped make this decision a reality.
“The thing that made this work,” Snapp said. “All three property owners of that building realized it was time for it to come down. But right now, the city is one the move again and we have a major clean up going. This is a plus for everybody.”
Snapp said the demolition will also not cost any of the tax payers.
The owners are going to pay for the demolition of the portion of the building that they own.
Snapp said they will be reaching out to the contractor immediately to let him know the resolution passed and hope to have an excavator there by Wednesday, March 13.
