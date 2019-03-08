Woman cited after dogs attack police officer

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A woman was cited after her dogs allegedly attacked another dog and also injured a police officer.
According to an incident report from Jonesboro police, the victim told officers that Sharanda Holder’s dogs had attacked his dog along with him.
The victim sustained injuries to his hands, his right wrist, and his right shin.
While officers were in the victim’s yard gathering evidence, the report states that Holder’s dogs broke through the fence again and began attacking the officers.
The narrative says that a brown and white dog jumped up on one officer while a blue and white one began charging another.
The dogs were trying to circle the officers.
Officer Ruben Wren had his taser in his left hand and a bite stick in his right hand, according to the incident report.
The dogs began attacking from their left and from the right.
The attack resulted in a hand injury for Officer Wren.
Holder was cited in the incident and the dogs are now in the custody of Animal Control, police said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.