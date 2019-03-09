Arkansas family seeks cards for toddler with life-threatening condition

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A family’s 16-month-old daughter has just weeks to live and the family is now asking for support.
A gene mutation that affects the nervous system caused Lucille French to be diagnosed with a rare condition.
Little Rock television station KATV reports that her family is asking for cards for her half-birthday celebration in April.
To send Lucille and her family a message of love or encouragement, you can send cards to 5432 County Road 5440, Ozone, AR., 72854.
KATV reports that as of Thursday, the family received 178 cards from 18 states and Australia.
