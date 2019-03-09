Arkansas State baseball & Missouri State to play Sunday doubleheader

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Due to field conditions at Tomlinson Stadium following heavy rain in the Jonesboro area, the Arkansas State baseball team has postponed its Saturday game against Missouri State and will now play a double-header Sunday, March 10, against the Bears starting at 1:00 p.m.
The Red Wolves claimed a 14-2 victory Friday night in the series opener and will carry a 6-0 home record into Sunday’s double-header, which will include a 30-minute intermission between the two games.
All single-game and season tickets already held for today’s postponed game will be honored for either of the Red Wolves’ two games on Sunday.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.