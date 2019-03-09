Arkansas State routs Missouri State 14-2 in series opener

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State baseball team earned a 14-2 win over Missouri State Friday evening at Tomlinson Stadium in the first game of its weekend series. With the win, the Red Wolves improved to 9-5 on the season, while Missouri State fell to 3-8.
All nine A-State hitters logged at least one hit and seven of the nine hitters had at least one RBI. Four runs propelled the Scarlet and Black in the third inning when Zimmerman doubled down the right field line then advanced to third on a wild pitch before Culver singled up the middle advancing Kyle MacDonald and scoring Zimmerman. Jacob Jablonski singled to center field to Deshazier and Culver to add on to the Red Wolves 6-0 lead.
Zach Jackson had a quality outing allowing two runs, both unearned, on two hits in six innings. Jack Jumper relived Jackson and pitched two scoreless inning and three punchouts.
Sky-Lar Culver and Jaylon Deshazier hit back-to-back triples in the second inning before Jacob Jablonski hit a sacrifice fly down the right field line to score Deshazier for A-State to take a two-run lead over the Bears. Kyle MacDonald bust the game open in the seventh inning when he hit a two-run homer to right scoring Alex Howard.
Missouri State scored its only two runs in the fifth inning when Jack Duffy grounded out to first base for an RBI to score Brooks Zimmerman before Mason Hull grounded out to shortstop to score Joey Polak.
The Red Wolves will return to action Saturday, March 9 in the second match of its weekend series against Missouri State. The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. but will now be played at 7 p.m. due to inclement weather.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.