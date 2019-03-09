Arkansas State routs Missouri State 14-2 in series opener

All nine A-State hitters logged at least one hit and seven of the nine hitters had at least one RBI. Four runs propelled the Scarlet and Black in the third inning when Zimmerman doubled down the right field line then advanced to third on a wild pitch before Culver singled up the middle advancing Kyle MacDonald and scoring Zimmerman. Jacob Jablonski singled to center field to Deshazier and Culver to add on to the Red Wolves 6-0 lead.