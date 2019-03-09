Cockfield, Gillard, & Walley reflect as Arkansas State Senior Day nears

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball is gearing up for their final home game and of course senior day.
Three players will be celebrated Saturday that hail from Georgia, Mississippi, and Minnesota.
Mike Balado’s first recruiting class had quite the journey to Jonesboro.
Ty Cockfield (Gainesville, GA)
Started off in JUCO. Got some buzz going into my sophomore year. Coach Balado, Coach Scutero reached out man, it was all love. They got me on a visit, got me up here. Met everyone, saw the campus, and I loved it since Day 1. The journey has been amazing. It’s been fun, extremely fun, especially with this fanbase. They’ve been here through thick and thin, ups and downs. They never gave up on us, it just means a lot. So we kinda want to leave them on a good note.
Grantham Gillard (Minneapolis)
Just God giving me the opportunity and guidance to get here. Coach Stanley, he was my first follower of my junior college. Stuck with it. Ended up DMing me, got the visit, and it just happened to work out. Just thankful for the opportunity, all of us have been through a lot. Just growing up, trying to get to the next level, continuing varsity. Blessing to get recruited by Coach Balado, first class, thankful to be here, just excited to play.
Tristin Walley (Richton, MS)
After my sophomore year at Jones Junior College, I really did not know where I was going to go to school at. Coach Balado just reached out to my coach and told me that he had just got the job. I came up on my visit, and I loved it. Terry Mohajir really made a big influence on my decision. It’s just like a family aura here.
The Red Wolves face Louisiana at 4:00pm at First National Bank Arena. Senior Day festivities will start at 3:40pm.
