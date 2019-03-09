Cockfield, Gillard, & Walley reflect as Arkansas State Senior Day nears

Started off in JUCO. Got some buzz going into my sophomore year. Coach Balado, Coach Scutero reached out man, it was all love. They got me on a visit, got me up here. Met everyone, saw the campus, and I loved it since Day 1. The journey has been amazing. It’s been fun, extremely fun, especially with this fanbase. They’ve been here through thick and thin, ups and downs. They never gave up on us, it just means a lot. So we kinda want to leave them on a good note.