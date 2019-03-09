Community helps family in their time of need

JESSIEVILLE, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A family that lost nearly everything they owned in a fire is now getting help from residents in their community.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Andy and Karee Hughes live in the small town of Jessieville.
The couple have two young children, a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy.
While no one was hurt in the fire, the family lost both of their dogs - Tucker and Gracie - in the blaze.
“My husband and I, we got here and the bigger dog was actually laying on top of the smaller dog in the kennel probably protecting it,” Karee Hughes said.
Earlier that day, the family got word that Karee’s grandfather had passed away at an area hospice at age 92.
“I don’t have words to explain it,"Hughes said. "Hug the ones you and appreciate what you have because you never know.”
Residents in the town are also helping and even fixing food for the family.
