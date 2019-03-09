Florida woman shot boyfriend for snoring too loudly, deputies say

COCOA, FL (WKMG/CNN/Gray News) – Authorities said a woman in Florida shot her boyfriend for snoring too loudly.
The woman found herself quickly arrested.
"It's so stupid, so bizarre, that I can't imagine that kind of behavior," a neighbor said.
Lorie Morin, 47, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after deputies say she shot her boyfriend of three weeks with a shotgun during an argument about the victim’s loud snoring.
The shooting was reported Wednesday night at a home in unincorporated Cocoa, FL, officials said.
According to court documents, the victim even showed up to the home on Wednesday with breathing nose strips in an attempt to silence the problem.
After a night of drinking, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says Morin fired a single shot, hitting the victim in the side of his torso.
The boyfriend was taken to a hospital, and he’s in stable condition.
"To hear that it was over him snoring is kind of shocking. It's kind of crazy,” said another neighbor. “I don't care how mad you are, you shouldn't be grabbing a gun unless your life’s threatened.”
Deputies said a preliminary investigation that included statements from Morin and her boyfriend indicated the shooting was accidental.
But an ongoing investigation determined the shooting occurred during a domestic violence incident between the couple over the man’s loud snoring, according to sheriff’s officials.
