Lawrence County updating community room

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work this week updating the county’s community room.
Chamber of Commerce President Dave Lawrence said it is something officials have been planning to do for about a year now.
Lawrence said the room gets a lot of use, and it was just time for a remodel.
The room is used for a number of things, including Chamber of Commerce meetings, an election site, and can be rented out to community members for parties and gatherings.
The plan is to repaint the entire room and add new ceiling fans.
The Chamber of Commerce also plans to apply for a grant for new floors in the room.
The Williams Baptist College soccer team was helping paint the room Friday evening, along with some community members.
They plan to finish painting on Saturday and said anyone is welcome to come help.
The community room is located at 115 West Walnut Street, Walnut Ridge.
