Narcan use on the rise in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - The Little Rock Police Department said that since they been keeping track, the use of the life-saving drug Narcan has increased.
As Little Rock television station KARK reports, there were about 211 overdoses and 72 uses of Narcan in 2017 in the state’s capital city.
In 2018, the number of overdoses hit 309, with the use of Narcan more than doubling to 155.
“This year looks like there’s going to be an uptick in the usage of Narcan from officers and other public services such as MEMS,” said Lt. Michael Ford.
LRPD said that the increase is due in part to the fact that more people are carrying and administering the drug.
But not all LRPD officers carry Narcan.
“There’s been quite a few organizations that have donated money so we can go get more Narcan but some of the issue with it is the price,” Lt. Ford told KARK.
So far this year in Little Rock, there have been 42 overdoses and 18 uses of Narcan.
