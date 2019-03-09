Start time for Saturday’s Arkansas State/Missouri State baseball matchup moved to 7pm

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Due to the threat of inclement weather Saturday afternoon, the start time for the Arkansas State baseball team’s home game tomorrow against Missouri State has been moved to 7:00 p.m.
A-State collected a 14-2 victory over the Bears Friday night, and Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. start time for the series finale remains unchanged. Tomorrow’s game was originally scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
With their win Friday night versus the Bears, the Red Wolves’ overall record moved to 9-5 and they remained undefeated at home with a 6-0 record at Tomlinson Stadium.
