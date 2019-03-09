Windy and Clear for the Rest of the Day

The storms have left the area and we’re sunny across Region 8. Winds are picking up as well sustained at 20-25 mph gusting between 30-40 mph. Winds die down tonight and skies remain clear. Temperatures stay nice for a few hours before falling to the low 40s tonight. We warm back up to the upper 50s underneath partly cloudy skies Sunday. A few very light showers are possible on Monday but better rain chances come Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunder is possible on Wednesday but not concerned about anything severe at this point. Enjoy the warmer weather this week as we turn back cold the week after.