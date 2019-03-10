Hogs win third straight as they roll Alabama 82-70

Isaiah Joe finished with 15 points, had a career-high six steals and tied a career-high with six rebounds. Joe is just the second SEC freshman to lead the SEC in both 3-pointers made (3.4) and 3-point percentage (42.9 – 106-OF-247), joining Tennessee’s Chris Lofton in 2005 – 3.0 made per game and 46.5 percent shooting (93-OF-200). Also, Joe’s six steals versus Alabama ttiedfor third in the school record for most by a Razorbacks in an SEC game (record is seven by TJ Cleveland and Todd Day).